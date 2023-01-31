Absolutely Unacceptable: Gautam Gambhir's Massive Remark On Arshdeep Singh Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I

Hardik Pandya-led Team India is set to take on New Zealand in the third and final T20I of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 1. The series is currently leveled at 1-1 after India managed to edge in a thrilling victory in the second T20I.

The Men in Blue side would compete in a crucial series decider on Wednesday. Ahead of the 3rd T20I former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has advised Arshdeep Singh to stick with basics. Lately, Arshdeep has been leaking lots of runs, and him bowling no balls has been the talk of the town.

Gambhir backed Arshdeep in the department of bowling economy but advised him to work on no balls."I think. these numbers are fine, It can go south and it can go north. But the most important thing is you can't afford to bowl those no-balls. That is absolutely unacceptable, especially at this level, and it can come back to hurt you and the team big time," he told Star Sports.

"And that is exactly what happened in the previous game. Just keep the basics right. See, World Cup conditions are completely different from what you normally get back home. In Australia, it was swinging and it was still bouncing, decent carry as well with the new ball. But when you play at the sub-continent, these are flat wickets," Gambhir added.

Gautam Gambhir also advised him to work on variation as he lacks lethal pace like Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj. "You gonna have something different up your sleeves whether it's a slower one or a slower bouncer. Some kind of variation. Unfortunately, he doesn't have the speed to actually rattle the batsmen. So he's got to develop some variation. He is not Umran Malik, he's not Mohammed Siraj. So one thing he needs to do is probably try and keep it very simple and sort his no balls out which is equally important," he concluded.