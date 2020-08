ACW vs VIA Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's ECS T10- Vienna Match

Austria CC Wien vs Vienna Afghan CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10- Vienna 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s ACW vs VIA at Seebarn Cricket Ground: On the opening day of ECS T10- Vienna tournament, another exciting cricketing battle awaits us as Austria CC Wien will lock horns against Vienna Afghan CC at the Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria. The ECS T10- Vienna ACW vs VIA match will begin at 6.30 PM IST – August 17. Both Austria CC Wien and Vienna Afghan CC have played a match each earlier in the day. This will be their second match each and the two teams will face off at 6:30 PM IST in what is the penultimate game of the opening day. European Cricket Series moves to Austria for this week for its ECS T10 Vienna where five teams will take part in a five-day affair for the title. The five teams are Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC. These teams will feature in 24 T10 matches spread across the five days starting August 17.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Vienna 2020 match toss between Austria CC Wien and Vienna Afghan CC will take place at 6.15 PM (IST).

Time: 6.30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground.

Wicketkeeper: Sadiq Mohamad

Batsmen: M Shenwari, K Malyar, N Wijesekera, Hassan Ashfaq (C)

All-Rounders: A Ahmadzai (VC), S Subhash, L Kasthuri

Bowlers: S Zadran, I Safi, S Sadran

ACW vs VIA Probable Playing XIs

Austria CC Wien: Obaidullah Omari, Navin Wijesekera, Armaan Randhawa, Satyam Subhash, Hassan Ashfaq, Amit Parihar, Shivam Subhash, Jamil Bahramkhil, Lakhmal Kasthuriarachige, Sarfaraz Zadran, Amit Nathwani.

Vienna Afghan CC: Sadiq Mohamad, Razmal Shigiwal, Naveed Ahmad, Mohit Shinwari, Zabi Ibrahim, Mumtaz Tanha, Aman Ahmadzai, Noor Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran, Ishak Safi, Zain Mohamad.

ACW vs VIA Squads

Austria CC Wien: Kanth Chopra, Hassan Ashfaq, Amit Parihar, Sharan Gill, Chetan Khanna, Sarfaraz Zadran, Jamil Bahramkhil, Navin Wijesekera, Satyam Subhash, Lakmal Kasthuri, Farhan Mohideen, Prannav Khanna, Sukhjinder Parmar, Iqbal Hossain, Ali Rahemi, Rakib Islam, Taqui Rezai.

Vienna Afghan CC: Mohib Shenwari, Aziz Khaksar, Baseer Khan, Razmal Shigiwal, Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Noor Ahmadzai, Zain Mohamad, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak, Khybar Malyar, Ishak Safi, Atiq Wahidi, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran.

