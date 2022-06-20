Adam Gilchrist Sees Travis Head Opening With David Warner In White-ball Cricket

<strong>Melbourne:</strong> Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist is heartened with Travis Head's batting performance in the third One-day International against Sri Lanka at Colombo, saying that he can see the cricketer developing into a long-term opener in the shorter version of the game. <p></p> <p></p>Head was been flown from Hambantota -- where he was touring with the Australia A side -- to Kandy as cover for an injured Marcus Stoinis. The charismatic 28-year-old, who was Player of the Series during the Ashes, made an instant impact, smashing an unbeaten 70 off 65 balls as Australia piled on 291/6 in the third ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday night. <p></p> <p></p>Australia still ended up losing the game by six wickets after Pathum Nissanka scored a century and Kusal Mendis struck 87. Australia are trailing the five-match series 1-2. <p></p> <p></p>But Gilchrist felt Head is fast developing into a fine opener. Head has played all three formats in 2022 after enjoying a great 12 months in national colours to be counted among the best batters in the world. <p></p> <p></p>Following his 'Player of the Series' performance in the Ashes at home, where he scored two centuries, Head smashed a ton in the ODI series in Pakistan this March and has added another two half-tons to his tally in 50-over cricket. <p></p> <p></p>With opener David Warner returning to the side after missing the Pakistan series, Head has had to move back to the middle-order slot against Sri Lanka. <p></p> <p></p>"I think longer-term, down the track, probably in the next 12 months or so, Travis Head will find a spot at the top of the order," Gilchrist told SEN WA Breakfast on Monday. <p></p> <p></p>"I think he'll end up opening regularly in the one-day setup and I think that's where he'll be able to provide most impact with the team. He can get off to a flying start, he can go at as good a clip as anyone but he's also got a game where he can lay a foundation for the team." <p></p> <p></p>With skipper Aaron Finch's spot at the top shaky after a string of below-par performances, there is an opportunity for Head to claim the slot, and with the T20 World Cup in Australia this year and the 50-over World Cup in India in 2023 around the corner, Gilchrist sees Head partnering Warner at the top. <p></p> <p></p>"(Aaron) Finchy will get through to this T20 World Cup, I think Aaron aspires to get to the next 50-over World Cup which I think is in the sub-continent next year, but it wouldn't be that long after that that Finch would retire if he got that far," he said. <p></p> <p></p>"So I see Travis Head definitely at the top of the order down the track." <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>(IANS)</strong>