Adelaide Test: Warne names his Aus XI, picks Wade & Harris as openers

Ahead of the first Test against India in Adelaide, former Australian spin wizard Shane Warne picked his XI for the game on Sunday. Amid all the speculation as to who will open in David Warner, Will Pucovski’s absence, Warne picked Matthew Wade and Marcus Harris to open.

Warner had injured his adductor muscle in the field during the second ODI against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), while Pucovski sustained a concussion in the tour match at the Drummoyne Oval last week.

Warne’s first Test XI does not feature opener Joe Burns who has been struggling for form in the recent times. In the two tour games, Burns returned with scores of 4, 0, 0 and 1 and looked completely out of sorts. Warne has also picked Shaun Marsh as stand-by in case all-rounder Cameron Green doesn’t get fit for the Adelaide Test.

“My Test team for Adelaide now that Burns looks horribly out of form and injuries to Warner & young Pucovski. Fingers crossed Green will be ok,” Warne tweeted along with his Australia XI.

Adelaide Test will also be the only game of the four-match in which India captain Virat Kohli will take part. After that, Kohli will return to India to be with his wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child.

Shane Warne Australia XI for 1st Test: Matthew Wade, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathon Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

(With IANS inputs)