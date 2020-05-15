Asked to choose between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli, English spinner Adil Rashid found himself in a spot. Yet, he picked the Pakistani over Kohli and clarified he took the decision based on current form.

“Ahhh… it’s a tough one. Well, it’s a tough one. So you got to go on the current form… I think I got to go for Babar Azam on current form. I am taking form here…I say Babar Azam is in better form so I picked Babar Azam. But they both are world-class players anyway,” the leg-spinner, who won the ICC World Cup in 2019, said during an interview with At the Crease TV.

Rashid is right on picking Babar over Kohli based on current form. While Kohli had a forgetful tour of New Zealand, he scored a total of 218 runs across three formats which comprised of 11 innings, his form has been his worst ever, whereas, Babar, who has recently been appointed as the limited-overs skipper of Pakistan, showed good form during the Pakistan Super League before the T20 tournament was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Babar managed 345 runs at an average of 49.29.

Meanwhile, Rashid also picked his all-time World XI which included both the cricketers.

With no cricket happening currently, cricketers are keeping themselves busy by interacting with fans and fellow cricketers on social media.