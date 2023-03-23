Advertisement
AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction,1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Afghanistan vs Pakistan, At Sharjah Cricket Stadium 09:30 PM IST
Best players list of AFG vs PAK, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction AFG vs PAK 2023: Best players list of AFG vs PAK, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between Afghanistan vs Pakistan will take place at 9:00 PM IST
Start Time: March 24, Friday, 09:30 PM IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium
AFG vs PAK My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan (vc)
Batsman: Najibullah Zadran, Shan Masood
All-rounder: Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Rashid Khan (c)
Bowler: Naseem Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Mohammad Wasim Jr
AFG vs PAK Probable XI
Pakistan: Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Zaman Khan
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rashid Khan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveel-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooq
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
PAK Vs AFG: Azam Khan Trolls Himself Following Selection In Pakistan Team For T20I Series Against Afghanistan
