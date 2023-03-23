Advertisement

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction,1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Afghanistan vs Pakistan, At Sharjah Cricket Stadium 09:30 PM IST

Best players list of AFG vs PAK, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: March 23, 2023 9:00 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
TOSS: The match toss between Afghanistan vs Pakistan will take place at 9:00 PM IST

Start Time: March 24, Friday, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

 

AFG vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan (vc)

Batsman: Najibullah Zadran, Shan Masood

All-rounder: Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Rashid Khan (c)

Bowler: Naseem Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Mohammad Wasim Jr

 

AFG vs PAK Probable XI

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Zaman Khan

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rashid Khan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveel-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooq

 

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

