Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 LIVE Cricket Streaming Details

The Afghan One-Day Cup is back with another edition of the tournament. In Afghan One-Day Cup 202, the Kabul Province will play the Balkh Province. Overall, 15 games will be played in the tournament including the knockouts. All the teams will like to improve their performances from the past season and will try to aim for a knockout place. Kabul Province had a decent season last year. However, the team couldn’t make it into the knockouts and will look to get through this time. Balkh Province, on the other hand, failed to win even a single game and the team has got some work to do.

Afghan One Day Cup Schedule

The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 fixtures are mentioned below.

13 August (Group A)

Khost vs Helmand

Kabul vs Balkh

14 August (Group B)

Nangarhar vs Maidan Wardak

Kandahar vs Faryab

15 August (Group A)

Balkh vs Khost

Kabul vs Helmand

16 August (Group B)

Kandahar vs Maidan Wardak

Nangarhar vs Faryab

17 August (Group A)

Kabul vs Khost

Helmand vs Balkh

18 August (Group B)

Faryab vs Maidan Wardak

Nangarhar vs Kandahar

20 August

Semi-final 1

Semi-final 2

22 August

Afghan One Day Cup Final

Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 Squads

Balkh squad: Assadullah Matani (C), Zafar Khan, Ehsan Mandozai, Kamil, Abdul Malik, Farhan Zakhel, Mohammad Ibrahim (wicket-keeper), Jamshed, Abdul Sattar, Azim Khan, Mohammad Hassan, Suleiman Arabzai, Mohammad Haleem, Abdul Razaq and Wasim Mandozai.

Reserve Players: Khair Mohammad, Ahmadullah and Sami Salarzai

Faryab squad: Murad Ali (C&WK), Hidayatullah, Zahid Zakhel, Juma Gul, Saleem Safi, Fazal Haq, Ibrahim Safi, Ejaz Ahmad, Zuhaib, Abdul Hadi, Abdul Basit, Khairullah, Eid Mohammad, Rustam and Hayatullah.

Reserve Players: Nemat, Bilal and Ezzat.

Helmand squad: Dastgir Dotani (C), Sharifullah, Qudratullah (WK), Abdul Bari, Zalmai Khan, Abdul Nafee, Rahim Sahak, Nazir Ahmad, Kabir Ahmad, Abdul Hakim, Ansarullah, Ahmad Zia, Naveed Zabuli, Hekmatullah and Bari Kakar.

Reserve Players: Habatullah, Lutfullah and Mohammad Rasool

Kabul squad: Nisar Wahdat (C), Darwish Rasooli, Younis Ahmadzai, Aman Rafiqi, Inamullah, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Abdul Rahman, Shakir, Asif Musazai, Farmanullah, Azmatullah, Gulab Omarzai, Parvez, Ishaq Zazai (WK) and Imran Janat.

Reserve Players: Rokhan Zaramalwal, Iqbal Zazai and Bilal Sahak

Kandahar squad: Munir Kakar (C&WK), Naseebullah Sherdali, Abdul Malik, Abdul Raziq, Mohammad Ibrahim, Ainuddin Kakar, Bilal Ahmad, Ahmad Zahir, Najibullah, Khayal Mohammad, Abdul Baqi, Mohammad Alam, Waqarullah Ishaq, Abdullah Tarakhel and Wasiqullah.

Reserve Players: Siddiqullah Bawari, Abdullah Agha and Abdul Aziz

Khost squad: Shahid Kamal (C), Rahim Mangal, Naveed Obaid, Asghar Atal, Saddam Mangal, Mohammadullah, Rahmanullah Zadran, Bakhtar Atal, Haseebullah, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Shaheen (WK), Noor Ahmad, Hashim Khalil Gurbaz and Aimal.

Reserve Players: Ehsan Mangal, Naseem and Nemat

Nangarhar squad: Shaukat Zaman (C), Tariq Stanekzai, Bahir Mahboob, Tahir Adil, Batin Shah, Ibrahim Abdul Rahimzai, Abdullah Adil, Abid Mohammadi, Zubaid Akbari, Tamim, Ishaq Mohammadi (WK), Bahar Ali, Qari Fitrat, Wali Agha and Nasir Omar.

Reserve Players: Akbar Musazai, Majid Alam and Arif Khan.

Maidan Wardak squad: Mohammad Sardar (C), Siddiq Farhad, Islam Zazi, Faisal, Baryal, Irfanullah, Mohammad Hafeez, Nasrat Qureshi, Wasim Akram, Mohammadullah, Sadiq Atal, Waqar Salamkhel, Zia-ul-Haq Parwani, Sabir Bahrami and Mirwais Zazai

Reserve Players: Noorulhaq Malikzai, Maiwand and Haroon.

Where to Stream Online in India: To be updated later.

Afghan One-Day Cup Prediction

Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 will witness a total of eight teams participating for the title. The teams are:

Balkh

Faryab

Helmand

Kabul

Kandahar

Khost

Nangarhar

Maidan Wardak