Kabul: Afghanistan will host the Netherlands for a three-match ODI series in Qatar in January 2022, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed on Wednesday. The three ODIs will be a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League (CWCSL), which counts towards qualification for the 2023 Men’s cricket World Cup.

Afghanistan played three CWCSL matches earlier this year, against Ireland, sweeping the series. They currently have 30 points and sit at No 11 in the standings. The Netherlands so far have 25 points from four games, after their away series against South Africa was called off late in November due to concerns surrounding the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Notably, the top eight teams in the CWCSL will qualify automatically for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, with the remaining five teams taking part in a qualifying campaign.

The three matches will be held on January 21, 23 and 25 at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.