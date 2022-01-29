Harare: The Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Friday mutually postponed the white ball series that had been rescheduled to be played here in early February.

Afghanistan’s limited-overs tour of Zimbabwe, which included three ODIs that are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League and five T20Is — was originally planned for December but upon request from ACB, it was deferred to a later date.

Zimbabwe Cricket cited its inability to secure “the required broadcast services” as the reason for the second postponement of the series.

“While the ACB eventually committed to play the series in February, unfortunately ZC could not secure, on short notice, all the required broadcast services, including the Decision Review System, due to the many cricket events happening elsewhere across the world,” the ZC said in a statement on Friday.

The two boards will announce the new dates in due course.

“We were excited about hosting Afghanistan but, given the circumstances, deferring the tour was the only option,” ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni said.

“We are, however, looking forward to the rescheduling of the series as soon as practically possible,” he added.