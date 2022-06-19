After Being Critical About Rishabh Pant, Sunil Gavaskar Dons Hat Of An Astrologer, Makes A Massive Statement Ahead of IND vs SA 5th T20I

New Delhi: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has been very critical of India captain Rishabh Pant in the on-going T20I series against South Africa because of his shot selection and the manner in which he has got dismissed in the series, stressing on the fact that it isn’t good viewing especially if you are the captain of India.

Pant was dismissed on as many as three occasions in trying to go after a very wide delivery in his attempt to smash it through the on-side.

Talking in the pre-match show on Star Sports just before the toss, Gavaskar however, picked Pant to be player who can make all the difference with the series on the line.

Explaining his point further, Gavaskar said that Pant has not come good in the series so far and he thinks that the final T20I might just turn out to be his day that would help India to win the series.

The fifth match is being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. South Africa, having won the first two matches of the series would be confident of turning it around in the final T20I but the momentum right now is with India as the hosts came back brilliantly in the last two matches to level the series 2-2.

The pitch at Bengaluru is expected to be a batting paradise and whichever side bowls well will be favourites to win the series-decider.