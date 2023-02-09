After Facing Backlash From Fans, Javed Miandad Clarifies His 'Bhaad M Jaye India' Remark
Miandad recently said that if India doesn't want to come Pakistan to play Asia Cup 2023 than they can go to hell.
New Delhi: Former Pakistan legendary batter Javed Miandad has issued clarification after his latest comments on India faced heavy criticism from fans. Miandad recently said that if India doesn't want to come Pakistan to play Asia Cup 2023 than they can go to hell. After this controversial statement Miandad clarified that he just meant that if India thinks that not coming to Pakistan will have an effect on the home country then it will definitely not. He just wants two countries to have great cricketing relations. "Do you know what hell means? If you don't want to play just don't. We don't have a problem. Ask the Indian cricketers. They'll also say that there should be cricket between these two teams in their respective countries. It'll benefit both nations," Miandad said on his youtube channel. "If they think that their (India) not coming to Pakistan makes any difference, let me tell you that it doesn't. That's what I meant. We are independent. Pakistan has produced world-class cricketers as well as hockey players. Everywhere around the world, neighbouring countries are playing with each other," he added. Talking about countries previous relationship he said that when India used to play series in Pakistan there were times when there were no hotels available and the Lahore residents invited them to their houses. "Earlier we used to go there and then they used to come here. When India came to play a series in Pakistan, there were so many people from India who also came to watch. There were no hotels available and the Lahore residents invited them to their houses. It had a very good impact on the relationships between the two countries", he said.
