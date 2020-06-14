After the sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's send social media into shock on Sunday, former India cricketer VVS Laxman spoke of the importance of mental health and feels it needs to be given more importance and taken more seriously. Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra house. <p></p> <p></p>According to reports, it is believed he was suffering from depression and was consulting a psychiatrist for the last six months. Laxman felt being, compassionate, and gentle is very important during these times. He also urged people to help those suffering from depression or any other mental illness. <p></p> <p></p>"<span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-1qd0xha r-ad9z0x r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">Mental health is a very serious issue and needs more attention than it gets. Being sensitive, compassionate ,gentle and consistently reaching out to those struggling is very important. My heartfelt condolences to </span><span class="r-18u37iz">#SushantSinghRajput</span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-1qd0xha r-ad9z0x r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0"> 's family," his tweet read.</span> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Mental health is a very serious issue and needs more attention than it gets. Being sensitive, compassionate ,gentle and consistently reaching out to those struggling is very important. <p></p> <p></p>My heartfelt condolences to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SushantSinghRajput?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SushantSinghRajput</a> 's family <a href="https://t.co/RfGMzcvrc8">pic.twitter.com/RfGMzcvrc8</a></p> <p></p> VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) <a href="https://twitter.com/VVSLaxman281/status/1272118502048976896?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 14, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The much-loved actor had played the role of former India skipper MS Dhoni's biopic and the film was a blockbuster. <p></p><div data-io-article-url="https://www.india.com/sports/sushant-singh-rajput-passes-away-sports-fraternity-reacts-see-posts-ms-dhoni-4057699/"> <p></p><div class="articleBody"> <p></p> <p></p>Sushant was one of the most renowned actors in the industry and was loved for his performances in movies like <em>MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kai Po Che, Kedarnath</em> and <em>Chhichhore</em> among others. The actor has been doing well professionally and was reportedly dating actor <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/rhea-chakraborty/">Rhea Chakraborty</a>. Police are currently investigating at his Bandra house. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p></div>