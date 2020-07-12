After former India skipper MS Dhoni's thick, long beard look during the lockdown went viral, it is the turn of his successor - Virat Kohli. Kohli's new look has surfaced on social space - and as expected - has gone viral. He is sporting long hair and a thick beard. One has to admit that the 31-year-old desperately needs to visit a barber. <p></p> <p></p>Fans - who are usually used to seeing the current India captain in his short hair and a well-trimmed beard, will surely be taken by surprise. But, again one has to understand that due to the lockdown, he has been confined to his home and like a responsible citizen, has not risked going out. <p></p> <p></p>Here is Kohli's new look: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Virat Kohli Recent Look <p></p>With Long Hair &amp; Long Beard&#x1f525;&#x1f60d; <p></p> <p></p>ReTweet&#x1f64c; <p></p>If You're Waiting For a <p></p>Photoshoot With This Stunning Look&#x1f60e;&#x1f4a5;&#x2763;&#xfe0f; <a href="https://t.co/RjKOHoiRIs">pic.twitter.com/RjKOHoiRIs</a></p> <p></p> Virat Kohli Trends&#x2122; (@TrendVirat) <a href="https://twitter.com/TrendVirat/status/1280735435342274560?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 8, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>From chatting with fellow cricketers and engaging in a workout session or two, Kohli has been doing things to keep himself busy and in a good headspace, considering he has not played cricket for the past three months due to the pandemic. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli - who last played in New Zealand - was slated to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the cash-rich Indian Premier League which has now been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic. Kohli, along with actress Anushka Sharma, is residing in Mumbai, which is one of the worst-hit cities. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;