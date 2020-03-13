After Smriti Mandhana’s Apology, Jemimah Rodrigues Expresses Disappointment Over Final Defeat | WATCH VIDEO

After Australia beat India by 85 runs to successfully defend their Women’s T20 World Cup trophy, India opener Smriti Mandhana apologised to fans for the loss. Mandhana thanked the fans for turning up in huge numbers and supporting the team. Top-order batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues also took to her social media handle to express her disappointment over the loss. The 19-year-old cricketer also shared a beautiful video of the Indian dressing room cheering along with the 86,174 fans at the MCG.

“So many things to take back from this tournament, but one thing I’ll cherish is that every time we went out on the field, we knew that we weren’t alone, but backed by the strength of India with us. The result didn’t pan out as we intended it to, but we learn from defeat & I promise we’ll get back stronger to make our nation proud,” she wrote.

“And lastly, a BIG thank you to the 86,174 who came for the Finals. Even though We didn’t win that night, Women’s Cricket definitely won. Here’s a lil video of the dressing room cheering along with you guys,” Jemimah wrote in the Tweet along with the video.

Mandhana said: “I would like to thank all those who filled the MCG on the 8th of March and the billions who supported us throughout. Really sorry that the results didn’t go in our favor but I’m overwhelmed by the support that we’ve been receiving and that kind of support is what keeps us going.”

“I also wanted to take a moment to appreciate the efforts and the hard work the entire team and support staff have put in throughout this World Cup. Really proud of this young team and I promise you all on behalf of my team that we will definitely work harder and come back stronger,” she signed off.