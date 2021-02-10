AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 Elimination Final: Captain And Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze at Eden Park Outer Oval 8:40 AM IST February 11 Thursday

Dream11 Tips And Prediction Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20

Dream11 Team Prediction Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Elimination Final AH-W vs WB-W of Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 at Eden Park Outer Oval: In the Elimination Final of Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20, Auckland Hearts will take on Wellington Blaze at the Eden Park Outer Oval, on Thursday. The Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 T20 AH-W vs WB-W match will begin at 8:40 AM IST. The winner of the match will book a spot in the final where they will face the Canterbury Magicians. Auckland Hearts played really well in the tournament to finish second on the points table. They accumulated 30 points from 10 matches that included seven wins, two losses and one match ending with no result. Meanwhile, Wellington Blaze finished a place below them on the third spot on the points table. The Blaze had won seven matches, lose three out of 10 they played. The last time these two sides faced each other it was the Hearts that got the better of Blaze by a narrow margin of 7 runs.

TOSS: The toss between Auckland Hearts and Wellington Blaze will take place at 8.15 AM (IST) – February 11 in India.

Time: 8:40 AM IST.

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval.

AH-W vs WB-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Jessica McFadden, Tariel Lamb

Batters Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Maddy Green (VC)

All-Rounders Amelia Kerr (C), Anna Peterson, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek

Bowlers Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly, Jesse Prasad

AH-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XIs

Auckland Hearts: Lauren Down, Anna Paterson, Katie Perkins, Bella Armstrong, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Regina Lili’i, Arlene Kelly, Jesse Prashad, Sarah Carnachan, Fran Jones.

Wellington Blaze: Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr, Jessica McFadyen, Thamsyn Newton, Caitlin King, Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly, Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh, Sophie Devine.

AH-W vs WB-W SQUADS

Wellington Blaze: Maddy Green (C), Sophie Devine, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Ameila Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jess McFadyen, Beth Molony, Thamsyn Newton, Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh.

Auckland Hearts: Lauren Down (c), Bella Armstrong, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri, Roz McNeill, Molly Penfold.

