Dream11 Team Prediction Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 30 AH-W vs WB-W of Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 at Eden Park Outer Oval: In the Match 30 of Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20, Auckland Hearts will take on Wellington Blaze at the Eden Park Outer Oval, on Sunday. The Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 T20 AH-W vs WB-W match will begin at 8 AM IST.This will be the last league match of the tournament. Both teams have been already qualified for the playoffs. Both teams will come into this match after winning their respective previous matches. The last time these two teams meet, Wellington Blaze registered an easy win by nine wickets and chased down the target in just 10 overs. If Wellington Blaze beats Auckland Aces again, they will directly qualify for the final. On the other hand, Auckland Aces have to beat Wellington Blaze by a big margin to clinch the top spot on the points table.

TOSS – The toss between Auckland Hearts and Wellington Blaze will take place at 7.30 AM (IST) – February 7 in India.

Time: 8 AM IST.

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Alexandra.

Auckland Hearts: Lauren Down (C), Bella Armstrong, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri.

Wellington Blaze: Maddy Green (C), Sophie Devine, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jess McFadyen, Thamsyn Newton, Maneka Singh, Georgia Plimmer.

Wellington Blaze: Maddy Green (C), Sophie Devine, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Ameila Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jess McFadyen, Beth Molony, Thamsyn Newton, Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh.

Auckland Hearts: Lauren Down (c), Bella Armstrong, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri, Roz McNeill, Molly Penfold.

