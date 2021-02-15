Arjun Tendulkar produced a blazing all-round show during a local cricket tournament organised by Mumbai Cricket Association firing his team to a massive 194-run win on Sunday. Arjun scored 77 off 31 and took 3/41 as MIG Cricket Club defeated Islam Gymkhana in a second round Group A match of the 73rd Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament.

The left-handed Arjun belted five fours and eight sixes during his assault. Five of his sixes came in a single over, bowled by offspinner Hashir Dafedar as MIG posted a mammoth 385/7 in 45 overs with middle order-batsman Pragnesh Kandillewar hitting a century while Kevin D’Almeida making 96.

In reply, Gymkhana were bowled out for 191 in 41.5 overs with Ankush Jaiswal (3/31), Shreyas Gurav (3/34) and Arjun taking three wickets each in a combined bowling display.

Arjun, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, made his Mumbai debut last month during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy playing two matches scoring three runs and taking two wickets in them. He was also included among the shortlisted players for the IPL 2021 auction set to be held on February 18 in Chennai.

He’s in the past bowled to India cricketers during net session and has also turned out for an India U-19 team during their Sri Lanka tour in 2018.

A total of 292 players will go under the hammer at the IPL mini auction, competing for just 61 slots.

1114 cricketers had registered for the auction before the list was pruned. The highest bracket is of INR 2 crore in which there are just two Indians – Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav.

Among the eight franchises, Kings XI Punjab have the highest purse of Rs 53.2 crore followed by Rajasthan Royals who have Rs 37.85 crore to spend followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 35.4 crore). Chennai Super Kings (Rs 19.9 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 15.35 crore), Delhi Capitals (Rs 13.4 crore), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 10.75 crore) and Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 10.75 crore) will also be aiming to shore up their line-ups ahead of the season.