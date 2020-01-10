India's Under-19 World Cup vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel and left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar starred in the final of the Quadrangular Under-19 series against South Africa Under-19 team to help India Under-19 win the title at Durban on Thursday. <p></p> <p></p>Jurel compiled 101 runs off 115 balls after India Under-19 found themselves in a spot of bother at 13/3 before Ankolekar claimed 4/31 9n his nine overs to help his team od 69-run win. <p></p> <p></p>After being put into bat India Under-19 were rocked early with right-arm fast bowler Gerald Coetzee claiming three quick wickets inside the first seven overs. Coetzee removed Yashaswi Jaiswal in his second over for a ten-ball duck followed by the wicket of the other opener Divyaansh Saxena for 6 in his second over. In his third, he got the prized scalp of India skipper Priyam Garg for two leg before wicket. <p></p> <p></p>H0wever, Tilak Verma and Jurel then fought back coming for a massive 164-run stand for the fourth wicket to put India back on track. Verma made 70 off 103 balls before falling to left-arm spinner Odirile Modimokoane. <p></p> <p></p>Jurel then had the company of Siddhesh A Veer, who made an unbeaten 48 off 37 balls as India posted 259/7. <p></p> <p></p>Coetzee finished with impressive figures of 3/19 from his six overs. <p></p> <p></p>In reply, South Africa lost their skipper Bryce Parsons early to left-arm pacer Akash Singh. Handy contributions from Jonathan Bird (39) and Jack Lees (52) kept the hosts in the hunt but regular wickets meant they were behind the eight-ball. Ravi Bhisnoi removed Bird while Lees fell to Veer. Ankolekar claimed two middle-order batsman, before adding to down the order as SA were bowled out for 190. <p></p> <p></p>In the third-place play-off match of the tournament, Zimbabwe under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by two wickets.