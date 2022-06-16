Big Update! Star Batter Ruled Out OF IND vs SA T20I Series

New Delhi, June 16: Batter Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the last two T20Is against India, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Wednesday. The 27-year-old Markram was initially ruled out of the opening game of the series after testing positive for Covid-19 and didn’t return for the next two games as well.

“He spent seven days in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 last week and will not be able to complete his return to play programme in time to take part in the remainder of the T20 series,” the CSA said in a statement.

“The player is healthy and well and has been cleared to return home to also look after his mental and emotional wellbeing after isolation in a local facility as required when an individual tests positive on tour,” it added.

Meanwhile, South Africa are also monitoring Quinton de Kock’s progress as he continues his recovery from a wrist injury. De Kock hasn’t played in the last two games due to the injury and was replaced in the XI by Heinrich Klaasen.

“Wicket-keeper batsman, Quinton de Kock, has made a marked improvement in his recovery from a wrist injury. The Proteas’ medical staff will continue to assess his progress and make a decision on his availability for Match Four in due course,” the board said.

After going 2-0 down, India won the third game to keep the series alive. The two teams will now meet in the fourth T20I on Friday in Rajkot.

Story Source: IANS