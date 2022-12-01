New Delhi: Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja felt that the current crop of players are lucky to be able to wear a beanie during international matches, a sight that was unimaginable even a decade ago.

Jadeja’s comments came in after Indian players Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar were seen sporting a beanie during the third ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Temperatures in New Zealand remain relatively during this time of the year and with a overcast weather, it came down to a chilly 10 degree with strong cold winds blowing across on Wednesday.

To grapple such freezing weather, Suryakumar and Chahar were spotted wearing Team India’s official beanie while fielding against New Zealand. “Luckily for them, they can wear a beanie,” Jadeja was quoted as saying to Prime Video when the 3rd ODI was interrupted by rain.

“Go back 10-15 or 20 years ago, imagine if somebody from the Indian side turned up on the field with a beanie, we would never see that player again. They would say he is disrespecting the cap and things like that. I am glad to see these players wearing it,” he added.

Current cricketers wearing a beanie is a not a new sight anymore as Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik sported theirs during India’s two-match T20I series against Ireland earlier this year. However, New Zealand’s Tom Latham reflected it wasn’t that ‘cold to put a beanie on’.

“Ah, it wasn’t that cold, was it? Certainly not cold for us but very cold for them,” New Zealand wicketkeeper Latham said after the match. Eventually the third ODI had to be called off due to rain with New Zealand taking the series 1-0 by the virtue of their win in the first game.

Rain played a spoilsport too in the preceding T20I series where only one game was able to complete. India took the T20I series 1-0. Interestingly, out of the six games, only two were completed (1 T20I and 1 ODI) while the rest had to be either abandoned or called off due to rain.