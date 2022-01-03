Johannesburg: India won the toss and Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul got the side off to a steady start on Monday in the second Test. Once Mayank perished for 26, Chestehwar Pujara (3) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) were expected to get among the runs. Unfortunately, they departed in successive deliveries and that has hurt India in the first session in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli.

Following their failures, fans are upset and they are lashing out at the two senior cricketers.

Here is how fans reacted:

Thank You Ajinkya Rahane and Thank You Cheteshwar Pujara🙏🏻 BFFs Should Retire Together 💆🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/POmsOIKB7T Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) January 3, 2022