<strong>Mumbai:</strong> More than a year after India's historic success in Australia, then-captain Ajinkya Rahane - who was made the skipper of the side after Virat Kohli left following the Adelaide Test - has made a bold statement. While speaking on 'Backstage With Boria', Rahane admitted it is not is his nature to take the credit and stated that someone else took it. <p></p> <p></p>"I know what I've done in Australia series and that's not my nature to go out there and take credits. Yes, there were few decisions that I had taken, but someone else took the credit. Important was for me to win the series," he said.