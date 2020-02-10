India vice-captain <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/ajinkya-rahane">Ajinkya Rahane</a> got some much-needed game time under his belt, and in fact, grabbed the opportunity to remain unbeaten after scoring a century for <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/india-a">India A</a> in the drawn game against <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/new-zealand-a">New Zealand A</a> at Lincoln on Monday. <p></p> <p></p>In response to New Zealand A's 386 for nine, India A reached 467 for five in 109.3 overs when the game ended in a draw on the fourth and final day. The end of the second unofficial Test also marked the end of the A tour. <p></p> <p></p>Rahane stayed unbeaten on 101 off 148 balls and his knock comprised 15 fours and a six. All the players who are part of the Test squad made handy contributions. <p></p> <p></p><a href="https://www.india.com/topic/shubman-gill">Shubman Gill</a>, who has scored a double hundred in the first game at number four, continued his good run with the bat, making another hundred on day three, this time as an opener. <p></p> <p></p>Resuming day four at 107, Gill made 136. Rahane then took over and scored a century. The first Test will get underway on February 21 at Wellington. A practice game will also be played before the series-opener. <p></p> <p></p>Vijay Shankar also made a valuable contribution with a 66-run knock. Test number three Cheteshwar Pujara had made a solid half century on day three. He could only score a run on day four and was dismissed on 53. <p></p> <p></p>Among the other Test regulars, off-spinner R Aswhin bowled 37.5 overs in the New Zealand innings, conceding 98 runs for two wickets. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>Brief scores:</strong> <strong>New Zealand A 1st innings</strong>: 386 for 9 in 131.5 overs (Daryl Mitchell 103, Glenn Phillips 65; Sandeep Warrier 2/50) versus <strong>India A 1st innings</strong>: 467/5 in 109.3 overs (Shubman Gill 136, Cheteshwar Pujara 53, Ajinkya Rahane 101 not out; Blair Tickner 1/71, Ed Nuttall 2/98) ended in a draw</em>