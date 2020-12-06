Ajinkya Rahane came up with the goods when the team needed it the most and slammed a back-to-the-wall century on Sunday in the three-day practice game in Sydney. Rahane - who is leading the side - allowed the bat to do the talking after the top-order crumbled early on in the piece. <p></p> <p></p>Rahane - who would be a part of the upcoming four-match Test series - would play a key role in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli. This knock would give Rahane - who has been short on runs - immense confidence going into the red-ball series. <p></p> <p></p>While Rahane's knock impressed fans, it must have calmed a few nerves in the management. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Rahane's Hundred is a blessing for India. Hope he continues it for the Tests <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a></p> <p></p> Cricket With Sanket (@awesomesanket) <a href="https://twitter.com/awesomesanket/status/1335480943092486144?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Big series coming up for Rahane in Kohli's absence, good to see him strike form early. Good hundred</p> <p></p> Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) <a href="https://twitter.com/GappistanRadio/status/1335472177106325504?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Shades of that Rahane from the overseas leg from 2013 to 2015 today.</p> <p></p> Shankar (@shankarstake) <a href="https://twitter.com/shankarstake/status/1335478012494548994?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The century for <a href="https://twitter.com/ajinkyarahane88?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ajinkyarahane88</a> bodes well. Important that him and <a href="https://twitter.com/cheteshwar1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cheteshwar1</a> got a lot of time in the middle. Keen to see the openers get runs in the 2nd innings.</p> <p></p> Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) <a href="https://twitter.com/bhogleharsha/status/1335475921717841920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Fine hundred from Ajinkya Rahane on a difficult pitch. Like Pujara last time, this Aussie tour could be a Renaissance of his batting career, especially after Kohli leaves. He has been one of the victims of the captain's whimsical selection policies. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsAUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsAUS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RAHANE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RAHANE</a></p> <p></p> Nitin Naik (@toi_nitinnayak) <a href="https://twitter.com/toi_nitinnayak/status/1335477252750888966?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Rahane opted to bat first after winning the toss but the tourists did not get off to the start they wanted as they lost both their openers - Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill - for no scores. Cheteshwar Pujara showed resistance as he scored a dogged 54. <p></p> <p></p>Rahane remained unbeaten on 108* as India A side were 237 for eight at stumps on Day 1.