Ajinkya Rahane Slams Century in Practice Game Ahead of Test Series Against Australia, Wins Twitterverse

Ajinkya Rahane came up with the goods when the team needed it the most and slammed a back-to-the-wall century on Sunday in the three-day practice game in Sydney. Rahane – who is leading the side – allowed the bat to do the talking after the top-order crumbled early on in the piece.

Rahane – who would be a part of the upcoming four-match Test series – would play a key role in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli. This knock would give Rahane – who has been short on runs – immense confidence going into the red-ball series.

While Rahane’s knock impressed fans, it must have calmed a few nerves in the management.

Rahane’s Hundred is a blessing for India. Hope he continues it for the Tests #AUSvIND Cricket With Sanket (@awesomesanket) December 6, 2020

Big series coming up for Rahane in Kohli’s absence, good to see him strike form early. Good hundred Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) December 6, 2020

Shades of that Rahane from the overseas leg from 2013 to 2015 today. Shankar (@shankarstake) December 6, 2020

The century for @ajinkyarahane88 bodes well. Important that him and @cheteshwar1 got a lot of time in the middle. Keen to see the openers get runs in the 2nd innings. Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 6, 2020

Fine hundred from Ajinkya Rahane on a difficult pitch. Like Pujara last time, this Aussie tour could be a Renaissance of his batting career, especially after Kohli leaves. He has been one of the victims of the captain’s whimsical selection policies. #INDvsAUS #RAHANE Nitin Naik (@toi_nitinnayak) December 6, 2020

Rahane opted to bat first after winning the toss but the tourists did not get off to the start they wanted as they lost both their openers – Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill – for no scores. Cheteshwar Pujara showed resistance as he scored a dogged 54.

Rahane remained unbeaten on 108* as India A side were 237 for eight at stumps on Day 1.