Ajit Agarkar Set To Become BCCI's Chief Selector: Reports

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar is set to become the new BCCI chief selector and will fill the position of BCCI Chief Selector which has been vacant. Former chief selector Chetan Sharma resigned in February this year, since then BCCI has been looking for for a new chief of selectors for the men's cricket team.

Agarkar, who was the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals stepped down from the post and will now take over as chairman of the selection committee.

According to a report by PTI, the BCCI is expected to eliminate the zonal process and appoint Ajit Agarkar as a member of the selection committee.

"The CAC has the mandate to pick a selector who can stand up to the high profile team management in case there are differences," a BCCI official told PTI.

Whereas according to reports in Indian Express Agarkar is promised by BCCI to increase the annual salary which is currently Rs 1 crore.

Agarkar left Delhi Capitals

On Thursday Delhi Capitals announced that assistant coaches Ajit Agarkar and Shane Watson left the side right after 2023 IPL season ended.

"You will always have a place to call home here. Thank You, Ajit and Watto, for your contributions. All the very best for your future endeavours," DC tweeted.

Agarkar joined the franchise as an assistant coach in February 2022, with Watson coming in a month later. During their time at Delhi, the franchise didn't manage to make it to the playoffs in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The 45-year-old has played 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and 4 T20s for India. He was a part of the Delhi Capitals' support staff in the recently held IPL.