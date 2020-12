AJM vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 Match 12 10:30 PM IST Saturday

AJM vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today's Dream11 Emirates D20

Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints

AJM vs DUB: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 Match 12 10:30 PM IST Saturday:

Ajman Alubond vs Dubai Pulse Secure Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 T20 Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AJM vs DUB, Dream11 Emirates D20 T20 2020, Ajman Alubond Dream11 Team Player List, Dubai Pulse Secure Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Ajman Alubond vs Dubai Pulse Secure Dream11 Emirates D20 T20, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips AJM vs DUB T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Ajman Alubond vs Dubai Pulse Secure, Fantasy Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 T20.

TOSS: The Emirates D20 Tournament match toss between Ajman Alubond vs Dubai Pulse Secure will take place at 10:00 PM IST on December 12.

Time: 10:30 PM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

AJM vs DUB My Dream11 Team

Keeper Adnaan Khan, Syed Haider, Abdul Shakoor

Batters Punya Mehra, Rameez Shahzad (C), Muhammad Usman

All-Rounders Omer Farooq (VC), Nasir Aziz

Bowlers Tahir Lateef, Sharif Asadullah, Sheraz Piya

SQUADS

Ajman Alubond

Sharif Asadullah (c), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sheraz Piya, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Khan, Anand Kumar, Nasir Aziz, Rishabh Mukherjee, Asif Khan

Dubai Pulse Secure

Muhammad Usman, Omer Farooq, Tahir Latif, Syed Haider, Bilal Cheema (W/K), Punya Mehra, Rudra Mahadev, Shahrukh Sheikh(C), Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AJM Dream11 Team/ DUB Dream11 Team/ Ajman Alubond Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dubai Pulse Secure Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Emirates D20 Tournament 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.