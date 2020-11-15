‘This is the best Mumbai Indians have played in the last 13 years,’ said co-owner Akash Ambani after the defending champions beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets in Dubai to clinch a record-extending fifth title.

In an interview on TOI, Ambani hailed MI for their performance in UAE. Akash also went on to laud BCCI and Jay Shah for making the tournament happen during the pandemic.

An elated Ambani also reacted on MI breaking the jinx of winning only in odd years and he also spoke on the incredible quality of cricket MI showcased.

“We had set out this task of doing it back-to-back years. To win it in an even year is such an added thrill. Our record in terms of wins and losses is the same as last year. But in terms of quality of cricket, this year was incredible. From what our plan for the season was and what we managed to execute on the field, I would say we were in the 95 to 98 per cent range. This is the best we have played in 13 years,” he said.

Akash also recalled the time when his father informed him that they had bought a cricket team.

“It was in 2008, I still remember we were playing football, and my father came and said ‘we have bought a cricket team’. None of us knew what the IPL would be at that point of time. All I remember was there was a glimmer of expectation around,” he added.

Akash also admitted that the auctions and the release are the toughest things to work out. He also praised the core of the team featuring Kieron Pollard, the Pandya brothers, and Rohit Sharma among others.