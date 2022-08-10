Sydney: Australia women’s cricket team captain and wife of pacer Mitchell Starc Alyssa Healy found herself in hot soup after she posted a photo of a boat which had ‘salty’ written on it after Australia women defeated India women in the final of the Commonwealth Games 2022. While Healy’s photo didn’t have any caption, the Indian fans assumed that the photo was directed toward their complaints regarding Tahlia McGrath playing the CWG 2022 final despite being COVID-19 positive. Issuing a clarification, Healy asked the fans to ‘relax’ and ‘stop trying to read anything into it’

“Relax everyone. It’s a photo of a boat in the water with the name Salty. I thought it was clever. Stop trying to read anything other into it. But if it makes you feel better to reply cruelly go nuts. Water off a ducks back!” Healy tweeted on Tuesday quoting her photo post from Monday.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Healy has been on the receiving end of Indian fans. Healy was previously trolled by Indian fans for criticising Indian men’s team for their complaints about strict quarantine rules in Australia during the 2020-21 tour.

Coming back to Australia’s campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the team won the gold medal after defeating India by 9 runs. Australia won the tournament undefeated but they faced a stiff challenge from the Indian team. In their opening game, a half-century by Ashleigh Gardner saved Australia from defeat after Renuka Singh ran riot, and then India were cruising to a win in the final, at 118-2, chasing 162, before a collapse handed Australia women a close win.