New Delhi: CSK's star batter Ambati Rauydu will retire from Indian Premier League after the IPL 2023 final set to be played between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday. The batter made this announcement on his Twitter.

"2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It's been quite a journey. I have decided that tonight's final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament. Thank u all. No u-turn," he wrote from his official Twitter account.

Ambati Rayudu has played 203 IPL matches and the IPL 2023 final will be the final match for the star batter. He has 4329 runs that include 22 fifties and 1 century. The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League wasn't much impressive for Rayudu as he could only score 139 runs in 15 matches.

CSK vs GT Clash To Headline IPL 2023 Final

In a battle between mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his protege Hardik Pandya, the four times champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with defending champions Gujarat Titans in the all-important final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Sunday.

Interestingly both these sides, CSK and GT had kicked off the season at the same venue, so IPL 2023 has come full circle. The Titans had beaten CSK in the opening game. However, earlier this week, CSK leveled the score with a comprehensive win in Qualifier 1 in Chennai. And now, it's time for the final showdown between the two teams, which are built around the same philosophy.

