Ambati Rayudu Opens Up On Shocking World Cup 2019 Omision, Confirms BCCI Asked Him To Get Ready For Mega Event
Star batter Ambati Rayudu, who recently retired from the IPL, finally opened up about his 3D controversy during the 2019 World Cup.
New Delhi: Star Indian player Ambati Rayudu is the 12th highest run-getter in the history of the IPL. Rayudu has scored 4,329 runs at an average of 28.29 and at a strike rate of 127.29. Beyond his phenomenal cricketing career, Rayudu was a part of the massive '3D controversy.
Just one month before the 2019 Cricket World Cup, India Captain Virat Kohli told the press that Ambati Rayudu was a certainty for the No. 4 slot in the 'Men In Blue' squad for the multi-nation event. However, when the squad was announced for the marquee tournament, Rayudu's name was a surprise exclusion.
In response Rayudu expressed his disappointment via tweet which went viral all over the internet. In the tweet he wrote, "Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup".
Here is the viral Tweet:
Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup ??..
ATR (@RayuduAmbati) April 16, 2019
Years after that controversy, Rayudu, who recently retired from the IPL last month after winning his sixth title, has finally opened up about his selection controversy.
"I had some issues with the member of the selection committee when I was playing with them in the early stages of my career, which might be one of the reasons why I was out of the team in World Cup 2019" Rayudu told TV9 Telugu.
BCCI Reacts To Rayadu's Tweet
After Rayudu's tweet went viral, ex-chairman of selectors MSK Prasad reacted and said that Rayudu's emotions are 'running high at this moment' and he needs some time to accept and soak in the disappointment.
"We have taken note of what Rayudu has tweeted. (But) Let's accept that emotions are running high at this moment. There is bound to be disappointment and there needs to be an outlet of expression as long as it's not out of line," a senior BCCI said
"He will need some time to soak in the disappointment and it's understandable. There is no need for sanctions. Also, he is one of our standbys. If any injury happens there is every chance, he would go," the official said.
