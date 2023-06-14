New Delhi: Star Indian player Ambati Rayudu is the 12th highest run-getter in the history of the IPL. Rayudu has scored 4,329 runs at an average of 28.29 and at a strike rate of 127.29. Beyond his phenomenal cricketing career, Rayudu was a part of the massive '3D controversy.

Just one month before the 2019 Cricket World Cup, India Captain Virat Kohli told the press that Ambati Rayudu was a certainty for the No. 4 slot in the 'Men In Blue' squad for the multi-nation event. However, when the squad was announced for the marquee tournament, Rayudu's name was a surprise exclusion.

In response Rayudu expressed his disappointment via tweet which went viral all over the internet. In the tweet he wrote, "Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup".

Here is the viral Tweet: