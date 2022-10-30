New Delhi: Babar Azam failed to score runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 once again as he got out for just four runs against the Netherlands in a Group 2 match of the tournament at the Optus Stadium on Sunday. However, former Indian spinner Amit Mishra showed his support to the player and posted a Tweet on Twitter.

The captain of the Pakistan cricket team has failed to reach even double figures in the tournament so far and will look to improve his form in the next few matches. Pakistan are virtually out of the ongoing T20 World Cup after facing defeats against India and Zimbabwe respectively. India crushed Pakistan by four wickets, while the Babar Azam-led side faced an upset by one run against Zimbabwe.

This too shall pass. Stay strong @babarazam258. ?? Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 30, 2022

A lot of cricket fans and experts are criticizing Babar Azam for his performance but Amit Mishra took to Twitter to show his support to the Pakistani skipper. “This too shall pass. Stay strong @babarazam25??,” tweeted Amit Mishra.

Some users sense the sarcasm in Amit Mishra’s tweet as a few months back Babar Azam had tweeted the same words in support of Virat Kohli during Asia Cup when the Indian batter was going through a bad form. See reaction:

not funny at all.. Babar genuinely wish Kohli dont downgrade yourself sir for some Like/Rt Avn! (@beingavni411) October 30, 2022