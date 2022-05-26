New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi latest comment on Jammu and Kashmir issue has kicked up a storm on the internet. Afridi, who has been a vocal critic of India, in his latest tweet accused India of silencing voices on human rights violation and supported Yasin Malik. However, former India cricketer Amit Mishra has given him a befitting response.

On Wednesday, Malik was charged with terror funding case, criminal conspiracy and disturbing peace in Kashmir. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment in this case. Just before the sentence, Afridi tweeted:

“India’s continued attempts to silence critical voices against its blatant human right abuses are futile. Fabricated charges against #YasinMalik will not put a hold to #Kashmir’s struggle to freedom. Urging the #UN to take notice of unfair & illegal trails against Kashmir leaders,” Shahid Afridi tweeted.

Mishra, who has been active on social media app Twitter, slammed Afridi for his comments.

Dear @safridiofficial he himself has pleaded guilty in court on record. Not everything is misleading like your birthdate. 🇮🇳🙏https://t.co/eSnFLiEd0z Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 25, 2022

The 39-year-old asked Afridi to stop misleading people like his birth date. Afridi, in the past, has been accused of misappropiation of age. Afridi has made news in the past as well. Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has once again come down heavily on his ex-teammate Shahid Afridi, accusing him of mistreatment towards him during his cricketing days in the Pakistan team, and requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to lift the life ban imposed on him in 2013 after he was found guilty of spot-fixing.