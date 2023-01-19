Amitabh Bachchan Greets Players Ahead of Messi vs Ronaldo Friendly Match in Riyadh | WATCH VIDEO
The match is considered one of the most alluring fixture because it will be a faceoff between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo who have met in a long time.
New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan, a Bollywood legend, was spotted greeting players alongside the chief guests for the hybrid friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Riyadh All Star 11. The match is considered one of the most alluring fixture because it will be a faceoff between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after a long span of time. The Twitterati have gone insane after seeing Amitabh Bachchan greet some of the world's biggest footballers at the pre-match ceremony in Riyadh.
Conversation b/w amitabh bachchan and Cristiano Ronaldo . Best of Riyadh XI vs PSG#AmitabhBachchan #CristianoRonaldo #cr7 #AlNassr pic.twitter.com/7YIHXwfOf4(@Aas1f_Hassan) January 19, 2023
@SrBachchan sir @Cristiano ?two goats #AmitabhBachchan #CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/LlvjU4uAnIdivine_K (@kavikat23) January 19, 2023
Also Read
- Amitabh Bachchan Greets Players Ahead of Messi vs Ronaldo Friendly Match in Riyadh | WATCH VIDEO
- 13 anecdotes that exemplify Sourav Ganguly as witty, quick-thinking and master of ripostes
- Sourav Ganguly Health Update: How Are You Sourav? From Mamata Banerjee, Amitabh Bachchan to Narendra Modi People Who Called To Know His Health
- KBC 13: Sourav Ganguly And Virender Sehwag Reveal Their Favourite Food in Kaun Banesga Crorepati
- KBC 13 - Virat Kohli Can go to Oxford Street Without Shirt, Sourav Ganguly Says Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati
Also Read More News ›
- Amitabh Bachchan Greets Players Ahead of Messi vs Ronaldo Friendly Match in Riyadh | WATCH VIDEO
- 13 anecdotes that exemplify Sourav Ganguly as witty, quick-thinking and master of ripostes
- Sourav Ganguly Health Update: How Are You Sourav? From Mamata Banerjee, Amitabh Bachchan to Narendra Modi People Who Called To Know His Health
- KBC 13: Sourav Ganguly And Virender Sehwag Reveal Their Favourite Food in Kaun Banesga Crorepati
- KBC 13 - Virat Kohli Can go to Oxford Street Without Shirt, Sourav Ganguly Says Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
18 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 3 wickets (D/L method)
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
18 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 12 runs
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
15 Jan 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 4 wickets
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
15 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS