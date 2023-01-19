Amitabh Bachchan Greets Players Ahead of Messi vs Ronaldo Friendly Match in Riyadh | WATCH VIDEO

Amitabh Bachchan, a Bollywood legend, was spotted greeting players alongside the chief guests for the hybrid friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Riyadh All Star 11. The match is considered one of the most alluring fixture because it will be a faceoff between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after a long span of time. The Twitterati have gone insane after seeing Amitabh Bachchan greet some of the world's biggest footballers at the pre-match ceremony in Riyadh.