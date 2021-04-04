Days after the country celebrated Holi, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan – who is a Virat Kohli fan – hilariously poked fun at Virushka. By, doing so, Big B – as he is popularly known – once again gave fans a glimpse of his humour. On Sunday, Big B took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself where he is wearing a colourful hoodie. While the picture itself is impressive, the caption steals the show.

“Rang abhi tak utara nahin : ” and further went on to poke fun at Anushka and Virat in a lovable manner. He penned, “With due respects to Anushka and Virat .. ENGLISH. : Anushka has a huge apartment ! HINDI : !” Since the word ‘Kholi’ rhymes with Virat’s surname and also means ‘house’ in Marathi.

Amitabh here uses wordplay to impress fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Meanwhile, Kohli is in Chennai with the Royal Challengers Bangalore team for the start of the new season of the Indian Premier League.