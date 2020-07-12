Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is not just a popular figure in India, but the 77-year-old legend is also has a massive following across the world.

Once the ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ actor shared the piece of news of being tested positive for coronavirus, not just the cricketers from India hoped and prayed for his speedy recovery but former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar also hoped for the same.

“Get well soon Amit Ji @SrBachchan Prayers for a speedy recovery,” the Rawalpindi Express tweeted.

Get well soon Amit Ji @SrBachchan Prayers for a speedy recovery. https://t.co/s2VIq1SRh5 Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 11, 2020

Other Pakistani fans also hoped that the stalwart recovers quickly.

Love Respect Care And Best Wishes To You And The Great Narendra Modi From Pakistan 🇵🇰.. Neighbors Love You And Neighbors Stand With You Both India 🇮🇳 And Modi Ji Prof. Abid Mahmood Chaudhary Adv (@Advpunjabimunda) July 11, 2020

Extremely saddest news prayers from #Pakistan For #AmitabhBachchan Ji Big Buddy hope he recover soon defeat #COVID19 after tested positive & again shine for #India through charity entertainment hope all well #Mumbai #hospital We all fans praying for your better helath on planet ! Safi Khan (@SafiKhanMagical) July 11, 2020

Big B – as he is popularly known is admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, test reports of the rest of the family members of the Bachchan family Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and others are awaited.

Many reports suggested that they have already been found tested negative for the virus. However, in an official statement to Zee News, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the report will only be out on Sunday, July 12.