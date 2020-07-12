Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar won hearts for his befitting response to a Twitter user who questioned his 'speedy recovery' post for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan - who tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>After Amitabh - popularly known as Big B took to Twitter sharing the piece of information with his fans, 'get well soon' and ' praying for speedy recovery' messages started pouring in, Akhtar, too wished his quick recovery. <p></p> <p></p>Keeping his cool, and maintaining a certain degree of dignity, Akhtar responded to the Twitter user in a heartwarming fashion. "Sunnay wali upar walay ki zaat hai. Kya pata kis ki sun lay bhai :) Aap k label kernay se koi label ho nahi jata. God bless you," he wrote. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hi">Sunnay wali upar walay ki zaat hai. Kya pata kis ki sun lay bhai :) <p></p>Aap k label kernay se koi label ho nahi jata. God bless you.</p> <p></p> Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) <a href="https://twitter.com/shoaib100mph/status/1282014516348411905?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 11, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, test reports of the rest of the family members of the Bachchan family <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/aishwarya-rai-bachchan/">Aishwarya Rai</a>, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and others are awaited. <p></p> <p></p>Many reports suggested that they have already been found tested negative for the virus. However, in an official statement to <em>Zee News,</em> Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the report will only be out on Sunday, July 12.