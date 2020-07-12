Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar won hearts for his befitting response to a Twitter user who questioned his ‘speedy recovery’ post for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan – who tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

After Amitabh – popularly known as Big B took to Twitter sharing the piece of information with his fans, ‘get well soon’ and ‘ praying for speedy recovery’ messages started pouring in, Akhtar, too wished his quick recovery.

Keeping his cool, and maintaining a certain degree of dignity, Akhtar responded to the Twitter user in a heartwarming fashion. “Sunnay wali upar walay ki zaat hai. Kya pata kis ki sun lay bhai 🙂 Aap k label kernay se koi label ho nahi jata. God bless you,” he wrote.

Sunnay wali upar walay ki zaat hai. Kya pata kis ki sun lay bhai 🙂 Aap k label kernay se koi label ho nahi jata. God bless you. Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 11, 2020

Meanwhile, test reports of the rest of the family members of the Bachchan family Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and others are awaited.

Many reports suggested that they have already been found tested negative for the virus. However, in an official statement to Zee News, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the report will only be out on Sunday, July 12.