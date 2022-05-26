Veteran New Zealand Cricketer Quits International Cricket After Being Snubbed From Central Contract

Veteran New Zealand all-rounder Amy Satterthwaite has announced her retirement from international cricket. Satterthwaite decided to draw curtains on her illustrious career after New Zealand Cricket (NZC) did not renew her contract. While Amy said she believes she has a good few years of cricket left in her, she respects the decision by the NZC to give contracts to younger players keeping the future of White Ferns in sight.

“It is with a degree of sadness that I announce my retirement from international cricket,” the 35-year-old said in a news release on Thursday. “It has been a tough few days after learning of NZC’s decision to head in a new direction and contract some younger cricketers.”

“I am disappointed not to be receiving a contract and believe I still had more to offer, however, I respect NZC’s decision and I wish the White Ferns all the best as they embark on an exciting winter of cricket ”

Amy Satterthwaite was one of the top performers for New Zealand during her prime. The hard-hitting all-rounder made her debut in 2007 and went on to play 145 ODIs, scoring 4639 runs at an average of 38.33, including seven hundreds, and 111 T20Is, accumulating 1784 runs. She also captained the White Ferns in 2018 and 2019.

The all-rounder was more than handy with the ball as well and picked up 50 and 26 wickets in ODIs and T20Is respectively. She also has the best bowling figures by a New Zealand cricketer in T20Is. Satterthwaite took 6/17 against England in 2007. Among the numerous feats she achieved, the most prominent is her four consecutive ODI centuries, which made her only the second player after Kumar Sangakkara to complete the milestone.

Meanwhile, wishes poured in from all corners of the ground for Satterthwaite soon after the news broke out.

Amy will be remembered as one of our best cricketers,” said NZC’s Bryan Stronach. “Her record is outstanding, and she can feel really proud about what she has achieved. Essentially, we’re looking to the future and want to give some younger cricketers a chance to develop their skills surrounded by our high performance systems.”