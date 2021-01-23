It is no secret that business tycoon Anand Mahindra is an ardent cricket lover and has his opinion on matches. After the historic win at Gabba, Mahindra decided to reward the young cricketers who played a pivotal role in helping India retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. He has decided to gift six cricketers with Mahindra Thar SUV.

Mohammad Siraj, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill, and Navdeep Saini are the cricketers who would be receiving the gift. All the six players made their Test debut in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar trophy and all of them left their imprints on the memorable series. He thanked them for inspiring future generations.

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter on Saturday to make the announcement:

Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul’s 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury)They’ve made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible (1/3) pic.twitter.com/XHV7sg5ebr anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2021

In a series of three tweets, the second tweet hailed some of their cricketers for making it big overcoming many obstacles on their way.

“Theirs are true ‘Rise’ stories; overcoming daunting odds in the pursuit of excellence. They serve as an inspiration in all arenas of life. It gives me great personal pleasure to gift each of these debutants an All New THAR SUV on my own account at no expense to the company,” Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Theirs are true ‘Rise’ stories; overcoming daunting odds in the pursuit of excellence. They serve as an inspiration in all arenas of life. It gives me great personal pleasure to gift each of these debutants an All New THAR SUV on my own account at no expense to the company. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/5aiHSbOAl1 anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2021

And here is the third tweet:

The reason for this gift is to exhort young people to believe in themselves & ‘Take the road less traveled.’ Bravo Mohammed, Shardul, Shubhman,Natarajan,Navdeep & Washington! I now plead with @Mahindra_Auto to get them their THARS on priority. 😊 (3/3) anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2021

India won the Gabba Test by three wickets in the final session of the last day. While Siraj, Natarajan, and Saini picked wickets – Sundar and Shardul came good with their all-round performances – while Shubman Gill got among the runs to ensure India breach fortress Gabba.