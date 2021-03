AND-W vs MAH-W Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Womens Senior One Day Trophy Elite Group C:

AND-W vs MAH-W Dream11 Prediction Womens Senior One Day Trophy

Andhra Women vs Maharashtra Women Dream11 Team Prediction Womens Senior One Day Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's AND-W vs MAH-W at K L Saini Stadium, Jaipur: In another exciting league stage encounter of Womens Senior One Day Trophy 2021, two cricketing powerhouses – Maharashtra Women and Andhra Women will take on each other in Elite Group C at the KL Saini Stadium, Jaipur on Thursday. The Women's Senior One Day Trophy AND-W vs MAH-W match will start at 9 AM IST – March 18. Andhra and Maharashtra will face each other in the League stage of Women's One Day Trophy 2021 on Thursday. Andhra are placed top of the Elite Group C points table, having won three matches so far in the tournament with 12 points and a NRR of +0.591. n the other hand, Maharashtra are close at the number two spot, having won two of their three matches so far in this tournament with 8 points and a NRR of +0.673.

TOSS: The Women’s Senior One Day Trophy toss between Maharashtra Women MAH-W Andhra Women will take place at 8:30 AM IST.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: KL Saini Stadium, Jaipur.

AND-W vs MAH-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Shivali Shinde

Batswomen Vurukuti Pushpa Latha (vc), Hima Sikala, Sayali Lonkar, Hrutuja Deshmukh

All-Rounders Challa Jhansi Lakshmi, Padmaja Ellutla, Anuja Patil (C)

Bowlers Shraddha Pokharkar, Chandralekhaa Gadwal, Aditi Gaikwad

AND-W vs MAH-W Probable Playing XIs

Andhra Women: Neeragattu Anusha (C), Challa Jhansi Lakshmi, Pushpa Latha, Ellutla Padmaja, Sikala Hima Bindu, Pothineni Venkata Sudharani, Gadwal Chandra Lekha, Miriyala Durga (wk), Saranya Gadwal, Bareddy Anusha, Kedari Jyothi.

Maharashtra Women: Mukta Magre, Hrutuja Deshmukh, Shivali Shinde (wk), Anuja Patil, Sayali Anil Lokar, Aditi Gaikwad, Priyanka Ghodke, Priyanka Garkhede (c), Utkarsha Amar Pawar, Shraddha Pokharkar, Maya Sonawane.

AND-W vs MAH-W Squads

Andhra Women: N Anusha, P Aishwaryarai, K Dhathri, M Durga, M Harika Yadav, CH Jhansi Lakshmi, E Padmaja, D Pravallika, N Roja, A Srilakshmi, Navya, K Jyothi, P V Sudharani, S Hima Bindu, G Chandra Lekha, Saranya Gadwal, V Pushpa Latha, A Sireesha, B Anusha, G Sindhuja, Sarayu.

Maharashtra Women: SB Pokharkar, SA Lonkar, Aarati S Kedar, SR Desai , SB Waghmode , IM Savkar ,MD Sonawane, RR Gilbile, Laxmidevi Yadav, Soumyalata Birajdar, SS Mandhana, A A Patil, MA Aghav, MR Magre, PN Khemnar, PB Garkhede, V V Kale, CP Rajput, A A Gaikwad, CD Charmy, H A Deshmukh, Priyanka Subhash Ghodke, SS Waghmode, SS Shinde, UA Pawar, I M Pathare, V V Shinde.

