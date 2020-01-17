KS Bharat has been called up by India hours before their second ODI against Australia in Rajkot as an injury cover for wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

Pant has been ruled out of the second ODI after being diagnosed with concussion. He was hit on the helmet after top-edging a short delivery from Pat Cummins that also resulted in his dismissal.

The 22-year-old Pant didn’t take the field for the rest of the match with KL Rahul handling the wicketkeeping duties. He didn’t leave Mumbai with the India squad for Rajkot and was kept under observation.

However, later he was flown to National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for rehabilitation even though his scan came clear. He is expected to be fit and back for the third and final ODI to be played on January 20.

Andhra wicketkeeper Bharat has an impressive domestic record having scored 4143 runs at 37.66 in 74 first-class matches.