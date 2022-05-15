Andrew Symonds Dies At 46, Live Updates

Sydney: Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds was killed in what police said was a single-car crash on Saturday night outside Townsville, on the north-eastern coast of Queensland, Australia. Police confirmed that the 46-year-old died at the scene of the mishap.

“Early information indicates, shortly after 11 p.m. (Australian time) the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled,” the police statement said.

“Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant. However, he died of his injuries. The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.”

Andrew Symonds’ sudden death triggered an outpouring of emotional tributes in the cricketing world with a host of past and present players, including his Australian teammates and international stars, expressing shock and disbelief at the tragic news.

From former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist and pacer Jason Gillespie to India’s Harbhajan Singh and Sachin Tendulkar, tributes poured in for the flamboyant all-rounder, who died in a car accident on Saturday night in Queensland.

Symonds averaged 40.61 with the bat from 26 Tests for his country, but was perhaps best known for his exploits in white-ball cricket. He featured in 198 ODIs — scoring six centuries and 30 half-centuries — while also contributing 133 wickets with his handy off-spin and gentle medium pace.