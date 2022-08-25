<strong>New Delhi:</strong> After a three-year stint, Indian Premier League (IPL) side Punjab Kings have decided to part ways with chief coach Anil Kumble and have reportedly approached among others Eion Morgan, Trevor Bayliss and a former India coach to take over the role. <p></p> <p></p>Kumble was appointed as chief coach ahead of the 2020 season and in charge of the team for the next three editions. But a full board of the owners including Preity Zinta, industrialist Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia and Karan Paul and Kings' chief executive officer Satish Menon, the ESPNcricinfo said in a report on Thursday. <p></p> <p></p>In all three of the seasons that Kumble was in charge of the team, Punjab Kings finished in the lower half of the IPL points table -- fifth in both 2020 and 2021 when the league comprised eight teams, and sixth in 2022 when it expanded to a ten-team tournament, the report said. <p></p> <p></p>At that time, Kumble was the fifth coach Kings had appointed in five seasons after Sanjay Bangar (2014-16), Virender Sehwag (2017), Brad Hodge (2018) and Mike Hesson (2019), said the report. In 2022, Kumble was the only Indian head coach in IPL. <p></p> <p></p>The report said the franchise is looking for a replacement and will make an announcement soon. <p></p> <p></p>Some reports on social media claimed that Punjab Kings have approached former England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan and former Sri Lanka and England's head coach Trevor Bayliss besides a former India coach to take over the job, <p></p> <p></p>While Morgan has recently retired as England white-ball captain, Bayliss has vast experience of caching both at international and Indian Premier League and had guided Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title twice, in 2012 and 2014.