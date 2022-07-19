Another India Player Dons The Hat Of A Captain In England

New Delhi: Indian cricket team players often play in the English county cricket to gain valuable experience and match practice during the break from International cricket. One such Indian cricketer is Cheteshwar Pujara, who often prefers to play cricket in England when Team India gets busy playing limited over cricket. Cheteshwar Pujara recently achieved a milestone in English county cricket as he has been named interim captain of the Sussex cricket team. The decision was taken by the team management following the news that Tom Haines will be out for around 5-6 weeks after breaking a bone in his hand whilst batting against Leicestershire last week.

Head coach of the Sussex cricket team, Ian Salisbury said: “Cheteshwar Pujara was very keen to step up in the absence of Tom Haines, he sees the potential in this side and has been a natural leader ever since he joined.”

Following the news of Tom Haines’ injury, Cheteshwar Pujara has been named as interim captain. Good luck to @cheteshwar1 and the team. ? #GOSBTS Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) July 19, 2022

“Finny did a brilliant job for us after Tom was injured and will remain the senior figure among our bowlers. By having a batter take up the role it means Finn can focus on leading our attack. Pujara is a vastly experienced and qualified person who I know will do a fantastic job,” added the coach.

Cheteshwar Pujara will lead the Sussex cricket team in the upcoming match against Middlesex County Cricket Club. The match will be played at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground. English county cricket has always played a huge part in Cheteshwar Pujara’s career. The experienced batsman returned to the Indian cricket team due to his top-notch performance in the Ranji Trophy and the county cricket in England.