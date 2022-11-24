Abu Dhabi: South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje picked Dale Steyn as his favourite cricketer ahead of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam while speaking with CricketCountry on the sidelines of a warm-up game ahead of the Abu Dhabi T10 league that kicked off on December 23, 2022.

When asked to pick one between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, Nortje said, ” To me, Dale Steyn. In terms of Virat Kohli or Babar Azam – both are great players.”

Nortje is a part of the Morrisville Samp Army which features in the Abu Dhabi T10 league. Talking about his approach while playing the shortest format of the game, the South African said, “The basics stay the same I think. Just sum up the conditions and try and use the conditions in your favour and see what you can get from the wicket on the day. So it is just 10 overs and nice to be under pressure most of the time.”

The Abu Dhabi T10 league kicked off on December 23, 2022 and with all the matches being played at the the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

“Yes. Really excited. It is a great tournament. It looks like a lot of fun. Great warm-up game. So can’t wait for the tournament to start,” the 29-year-old said on his association with the newest format of the game.

The other teams participating in the league are New York Strikers, Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls, The Chennai Braves, Northern Warriors, Bangla Tigers and Team Abu Dhabi. The final is scheduled to take place on December 4, 2022.