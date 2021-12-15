New Delhi: Sports Minister and former BCCI president Anurag Thakur, who came to inaugurate the Khelo India U-21 Women’s Hockey League ended up being asked about the conundrum surrounding Test skipper Virat Kohli and white ball format captain Rohit Sharma but he sought to steer clear of the matter by stating “no one is bigger than the sport”.

It is interesting to note that Thakur has served as the BCCI president from May 2015 to February 2017 before leaving the position after a Supreme Court directive, was speaking on the sidelines of the launch.

“Nobody is bigger than the sport. I can’t give you information as to what’s going on between which players and in which game. It’s the job of concerned federations/associations. It’s for the concerned association to deal with the matter. It’ll be better that way,” said Thakur when a question on the speculation about the equation between Rohit and Kohli.

After Test vice-captain Rohit was ruled out of the upcoming series in South Africa due to the recurrence of a left hamstring injury, reports emerged that Kohli will take a break from the ODI to spend some time with the family.

In a recent press conference before the South Africa series, Kohli stressed on the fact that all the speculations are baseless and there is no rift between Rohit and him. He also said that he is available for selection in ODI’s. All those who are writing and their sources are not credible.

Speaking about the South Africa series, Virat Kohli said that the upcoming series against South Africa will be challenging as always because of the conditions. However, the team will try it’s best to win the series as the belief of winning in overseas test started with South Africa tour of 2018.

Inputs from PTI