Anushka Sharma Imitates Virat Kohli's Iconic Celebration - Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: Whether he is on the field or spending time with his wife, the actress Anushka Sharma, outside of the cricket stadium, Virat Kohli is frequently in the news. When they perform together, the power couple is the talk of the town. They have once again taken over social media after their video from a recent event went viral on the internet.

The couple paid a visit to the office of Puma and interacted with their staff and was involved in various sports activities. The couple was also seen playing badminton during the Puma 'Let there be sports' campaign event. Their pictures and videos from the event have taken over social media. Fans are loving it and are sharing the videos at a rapid pace.

In one such video, you can see Virat and Anushka playing a glass game. Anushka Sharma celebrates in iconic Virat Kohli style in front of him after her team gets the win. Fana are loving how Anushka imitated Virat's aggressive celebration style. Even Virat couldn't hold his laughter back watching the celebration.