Anushka Sharma Imitates Virat Kohli's Iconic Celebration - Video Goes Viral

Anushka Sharma celebrates in iconic Virat Kohli style in front of him

Updated: April 24, 2023 11:06 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Whether he is on the field or spending time with his wife, the actress Anushka Sharma, outside of the cricket stadium, Virat Kohli is frequently in the news. When they perform together, the power couple is the talk of the town. They have once again taken over social media after their video from a recent event went viral on the internet.

The couple paid a visit to the office of Puma and interacted with their staff and was involved in various sports activities. The couple was also seen playing badminton during the Puma 'Let there be sports' campaign event. Their pictures and videos from the event have taken over social media. Fans are loving it and are sharing the videos at a rapid pace.

In one such video, you can see Virat and Anushka playing a glass game. Anushka Sharma celebrates in iconic Virat Kohli style in front of him after her team gets the win. Fana are loving how Anushka imitated Virat's aggressive celebration style. Even Virat couldn't hold his laughter back watching the celebration.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarcasmic Guy ? (@sarcasmicguy)

RCB's Next Assignment

Virat Kohli is currently back in the leadership role of RCB as a result of Faf du Plessis' injury. Virat led RCB against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals and even led his team to dominant victories in both matches. The stand-in captain has affirmed that he will be leading Bangalore for a couple more games in IPL 2023, till Faf du Plessis is completely fit to take the field. Faf is as of now playing as an impact player. After the IPL 2021 season, Faf du Plessis replaced Virat Kohli as the skipper of the fan-favorite franchise.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday in their next assignment at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

