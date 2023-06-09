Anushka Sharma Reaction After Virat Kohli's Wicket Goes Viral - WATCH

New Delhi: The final of the World Test Championship is taking place at The Oval in London. The world's No. 1 test team, India, is facing World Test Championship leaders Australia. India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss on Day 1 and opted to field first. Australian stars Travis Head's 163 and Steve Smith's 121 helped Aussie to dominate India. In total, the Baggy Greens posted 469 runs in the first inning.

After his batters, Australian bowlers made full use of fuller deliveries and bounce on the Oval track to good effect to leave India on 151/5 in 38 overs at stumps. India had a horrible start as they lost four wickets inside 18.2 overs. Former India captain Virat Kohli was expected to continue his red-hot IPL 2023 form, but he couldn't manage to save India's from suffering a collapse.

Kohli managed to score just 14 runs from 31 balls. Australian star bowler Mitchell Starc bowled a short ball outside off stump, and when Kohli tried to play the ball, he got out after Smith caught the ball.

Right when Kohli got out, his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who was in the stands, seemed disappointed. A video of her reaction is going viral all over the internet.

