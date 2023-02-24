Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli's wife and renowned actress Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Stories and reacted to a viral video of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur showing up in black sunglasses to hide tears after India's defeat to Australia.

It was the semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup against Australia. After the unfortunate loss, Anushka joined many others on the internet who came out in support of the Women's team captain.

Anushka shared a news article about Harmanpreet Kaur's viral video. She shared it and captioned it, "Always proud of you and your team captain" She also tagged Harmanpreet and added a blue heart emoji, referring to the jersey worn by India.

She also shared a video from the official ICC T20 World Cup handle on her social media handle and added the words "These women" with heartfelt emojis. In the video, former Indian captain Anjum Chopra comforted Harmanpreet as she broke down after the unfortunate semi-final exit.

Harmanpreet Kaur was extremely disappointed with the exit and broke down when the former Indian skipper Anjum Chopra came to comfort her. Team India were in a strong position while Harmanpreet and Jemimah were on the pitch but it all went downhill following their departure.

Since Anushka announced her biopic on Jhulan Goswami by the name of Chakda 'Xpress, she has been devotedly following cricket updates and openly expressing herself on social media, she also continues to support her husband and Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli