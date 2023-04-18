Anushka Sharma's Reaction After Virat Kohli's Dismissal During RCB-CSK IPL 2023 Match Goes Viral - WATCH
Virat Kohli was dismissed by CSK pacer Akash Singh in the first over and Anushka Sharma couldn't believe what she saw
New Delhi: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was in action against Chennai Super Kings during Match No. 24 of IPL 2023 on Monday, April 17 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He got off to a good start when he hit a boundary on the second ball he faced of but got out for just six runs from four balls. He was sent back to the dugout by CSK pacer Akash Singh, who dislodged his bails in the first over itself.
Kohli tried to hit a short delivery but got an inside edge, which hit his pads and trickled down on to the stumps. And as soon as he was dismissed, the camera panned towards Kohli's wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who was present at the stands. Like Kohli, she too got surprised by former RCB skipper's wicket and the video of her reaction has gone viral:
RCB vs CSK Match Highlights
Brilliant half-centuries by Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis went in vain as Chennai Super Kings chipped in with timely wickets to prevail over Royal Challengers by eight runs in Match 24 of IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.
RCB were up against it chasing the highest target of 227 and thanks to the brilliant batsmanship of Maxwell and Du Plessis came close to the target before being restricted to 218/8 in 20 overs, losing by eight runs.
Maxwell struck a 36-ball 76, smashing three fours and eight sixes while and Du Plessis hammered a 33-ball 62
