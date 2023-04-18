Anushka Sharma's Reaction After Virat Kohli's Dismissal During RCB-CSK IPL 2023 Match Goes Viral - WATCH

New Delhi: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was in action against Chennai Super Kings during Match No. 24 of IPL 2023 on Monday, April 17 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He got off to a good start when he hit a boundary on the second ball he faced of but got out for just six runs from four balls. He was sent back to the dugout by CSK pacer Akash Singh, who dislodged his bails in the first over itself.

Kohli tried to hit a short delivery but got an inside edge, which hit his pads and trickled down on to the stumps. And as soon as he was dismissed, the camera panned towards Kohli's wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who was present at the stands. Like Kohli, she too got surprised by former RCB skipper's wicket and the video of her reaction has gone viral: