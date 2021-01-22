APFC vs KNP Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Nepal One Day Match 15: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Armed Police Force Club vs Karnali Province at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground at 8:45 AM IST January 23 Saturday

APFC vs KNP Dream11 Tips And Predictions Nepal One Day

Armed Police Force Club vs Karnali Province Dream11 Team Prediction Nepal One Day – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s APFC vs KNP at ICC Academy, Dubai: In another thrilling encounter of the Nepal One Day, Armed Police Force Club will take on Karnali Province at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground on terrific Saturday. The Nepal One Day APFC vs KNP match will start at 8:45 AM IST – January 23. Karnali Province have had a mixed tournament so far in this season’s Prime Minister Cup. Having started their campaign with a defeat, they turned things around quickly and found winning ways in just their next match. However, they couldn’t capitalize on the momentum and were defeated by Province Number 1 on Friday. On the other hand, Armed Police Force Club have been dominant so far and enjoyed a smooth ride. They started off with a big win against Province Number 1. In their next game, they thrashed Gandaki Province. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Nepal One Day Match 15 – APFC vs KNP:

TOSS: The Nepal One Day toss between Armed Police Force Club and Karnali Province will take place at 8.15 AM (IST).

Time: 8:45 AM IST – January 23.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground.

APFC vs KNP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Bipin Rawal (VC)

Batsmen Himanshu Shahi, Raj Kumar Shah, Pradeep Airee

All-rounders Rabindra Jung Shahi (C), Dinesh Adhikari, Diwan Babu Pun, Sharad Vesawkar

Bowlers Anuj Chanara, Abhinash Bohara, Surya Tamang

APFC vs KNP Probable Playing XIs

Armed Police Force Club: Pradeep Airee, Sharad Vesawkar (C), Abinash Bohara, Basanta Regmi, Subhas Khakurel, Kamal Singh Airee, Sumit Maharjan, Bhuvan Karki, Asif Sheikh, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora.

Karnali Province: Bipin Rawal, Hemant Oli, Nischal Rawal, Dinesh Adhikari, Diwan Pun, Raj Shah, Anuj Chanara, Unish Singh, Himanshu Shahi, Lalit Pyakurel, Rabindra Shahi.

APFC vs KNP Squads

Armed Police Force Club: Pradeep Airee, Sharad Vesawkar (C), Abinash Bohara, Basanta Regmi, Subhas Khakurel, Kamal Singh Airee, Sumit Maharjan, Bhuvan Karki, Asif Sheikh, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Shankar Rana, Amar Singh Routela, Rit Gautam, Surya Taman.

Karnali Province: Bipin Rawal, Hemant Oli, Nischal Rawal, Dinesh Adhikari, Diwan Pun, Raj Shah, Anuj Chanara, Unish Singh, Himanshu Shahi, Lalit Pyakurel, Rabindra Shahi, Abhishek Bam Thakuri, TP Giri, Rupak Dahal.

